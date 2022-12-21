Watch Now
TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes on I-80 near Missouri River; eastbound lanes into Iowa closed

Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 14:03:47-05

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — UPDATE: 12:59

There are multiple crashes on or near the I-80 bridge. According to the Council Bluffs Police, I-80 westbound has reopened, but I-80 eastbound into Iowa from Nebraska remains closed.

The Omaha Police Department says that eastbound I-80 is currently closed at 13th Street. The department is reporting slick conditions on the interstate and freeway system.

Additionally, the Nebraska Department of Transportation says eastbound I-80 is currently closed at 42nd St. They suggest using an alternate route.

