TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes on I-80 near Missouri River; eastbound lanes into Iowa closed

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — UPDATE: 12:59

There are multiple crashes on or near the I-80 bridge. According to the Council Bluffs Police, I-80 westbound has reopened, but I-80 eastbound into Iowa from Nebraska remains closed.

The Omaha Police Department says that eastbound I-80 is currently closed at 13th Street. The department is reporting slick conditions on the interstate and freeway system.

Additionally, the Nebraska Department of Transportation says eastbound I-80 is currently closed at 42nd St. They suggest using an alternate route.

Update: I-480 ramp tp I-80 EB is closed. https://t.co/JjFBSS0aXY — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) December 21, 2022

I-80 WB has reopened. I-80 EB remains closed into Iowa. — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) December 21, 2022

I-29 North towards the construction is backing up. Be prepared for delays in this area. pic.twitter.com/gZsbqqzj5S — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) December 21, 2022

I-80 WB Express lanes in Council Bluffs are closed. Use I-29 NB local lanes. I-80 WB is closed at the state line. @IA511SW @CityofCB @iowadot @iowastatepatrol — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) December 21, 2022

Update: I-80 EB closed @ 42nd ST.

Use alt route. https://t.co/p6AENVrlmK — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) December 21, 2022

Due to multiple accidents on I-80, Eastbound I-80 is currently closed at 13th. Caution should be taken in the entire JFK/80/480 corridor due to slick conditions. pic.twitter.com/xYV0qJ92D4 — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) December 21, 2022

Breaking: Multiple crashes on I-80 WB bridge (right of photo). I-80 WB being shut down in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/y04pnRqjzw — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) December 21, 2022

