TRAFFIC: Three left lanes blocked after multiple vehicle crash on Giles

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A multi-vehicle crash between Exit 442: Giles Road; Harrison Street and Exit 440: NE 50; 144th Street; West Omaha has blocked the three left lanes.
Expect delays. Find an alternate route.
Consider an alternate route. Westbound I-80 will be down to one lane for another 90 minutes. Westbound is backed up to 84th on I-80 and Pacific on I-680. https://t.co/BYmtlDkW6k pic.twitter.com/adXRixJDo9— Ofc. Mike Bossman (@OPDOfcBossman) October 10, 2023
