Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

TRAFFIC: Three left lanes blocked after multiple vehicle crash on Giles

I80 crash.jpg
OPD Officer Mike Bossman
I80 crash.jpg
Posted at 7:16 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 09:44:21-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A multi-vehicle crash between Exit 442: Giles Road; Harrison Street and Exit 440: NE 50; 144th Street; West Omaha has blocked the three left lanes.

Expect delays. Find an alternate route.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings