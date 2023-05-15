Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

UPDATE: Water main break near West Center Road and 104th Street road closure

water main break.jpg
WADE LUX/KMTV
Water main break near 105th and West Center Road
water main break.jpg
Posted at 3:06 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 17:18:36-04

UPDATE: 4:12 P.M.

The City of Omaha Public Works Department says that West Center Road between South 105th Street and South 108th Street are closed so that MUD can repair a water main break.

MUD says in a media alert that a 12-inch water main broke near 104th and West Center Road. Four residential customers are affected, but 3 News Now reached out area businesses who said their water service was not impacted.

A spokesperson for MUD says service is expected to be restored by 10:30 p.m. and that the cause of the break is under investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings