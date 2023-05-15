UPDATE: Water main break near West Center Road and 104th Street road closure

UPDATE: 4:12 P.M.

The City of Omaha Public Works Department says that West Center Road between South 105th Street and South 108th Street are closed so that MUD can repair a water main break.

MUD says in a media alert that a 12-inch water main broke near 104th and West Center Road. Four residential customers are affected, but 3 News Now reached out area businesses who said their water service was not impacted.

A spokesperson for MUD says service is expected to be restored by 10:30 p.m. and that the cause of the break is under investigation.

