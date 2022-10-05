The Slim, Stylish, RFID-Blocking Women’s Travel Wallet Is On Sale On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A good wallet is something you can take anywhere, whether you’re running to the grocery store to grab a forgotten ingredient for tonight’s dinner or on a European vacation. You need something that can hold all your necessities like cash and credit cards, along with whatever else you want to take with you — without being bulky or impractical with oddly-shaped slots.

Travel wallets should be slim enough that you can place them under clothing or carry them without weighing you down, even if they’re in your front pants pocket. They should also help you stay organized by keeping everything you need safely in one place.

You can upgrade your security by opting for a built-in radio frequency identification (RFID) blocking option, which protects against card skimming. Right now on Amazon, there’s a highly-rated Travelambo wallet on sale that does all those things.

This wallet is all about protecting what’s inside it. The leather bifold multi-card case holds 16 cards and features RFID blocking technology to keep your information private. A window pocket lets you quickly display your ID, while two zipper pockets keep a firm grip on cash, loose change and receipts.

Some reviewers mentioned it was large enough to hold an iPhone. This item has more than 47,400 reviews on Amazon, with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating overall.It has received over 36,000 five-star ratings.

“If you’re looking for a wallet that needs to hold a larger number of cards, but you want it to be thin so that it’s not completely filling up your purse, this is the absolute answer,” says reviewer JayPea. “It also has two zippered parts that will hold paper money, as well as your coronavirus card and/or social security card.”

Choose from one of more than 30 colors, many of which are currently on sale for $15.99 (30% off the list price)

Or, consider these two other highly rated RFID-blocking wallet alternatives that are on sale as well.

With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and more than 550 reviews, this slim vegan leather women’s travel wallet features RFID-blocking fabric and offers 11 slots for cards plus an ID window. There are pockets for bills and it offers a zippered section for change. We like how it’s been independently tested and approved.

“Strong, durable, and very accommodating! The quality was better than expected. Very easy to use — no issues whatsoever,” said one user. “This wallet holds a lot! And, there is no extra ‘fluff’ in the wallet itself that takes up space for no particular reason. Great price too. Highly recommend!

It’s on sale for $19.99, or 7% off its list price.

If you’re looking for a smaller travel wallet that easily fits in bags packed with everything you need for a trip, this Toughergun compact bifold wallet might be the one. Measuring 4.2 by 3.6 by 0.8 inches, this genuine leather wallet looks and feels like a classic but features RFID-blocking technology to protect you from electronic pickpocketing.

It comes with six card slots, one cash slot and a zippered coin pocket, plus one ID window. With almost 40 colors to choose from, there’s an option for everyone in this style. Most are currently 30% off and selling for $11.99.

Are you ready to slim down on your wallet size while amping up your personal data protection?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.