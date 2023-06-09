Trump facing 37 criminal counts, unsealed federal indictment says

The Department of Justice has unsealed the indictment of former President Donald Trump and associate Waltine Nauta. The indictment is related to classified documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump is facing 37 criminal counts, according to the indictment.

- 31 counts of gathering, transmitting, or losing defense information

- 1 count of conspiracy to obstruct justice

- 1 count of withholding a document or record

- 1 count of corruptly concealing a document or record

- 1 count of concealing a document in a federal investigation

- 1 count of scheme to conceal

- 1 count of false statements and representations

Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Breaking story will be updated.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com