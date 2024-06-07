4 injured after small aircraft crashes in neighborhood near Denver

Two adults and two juveniles were injured after a small aircraft crashed in a residential community just outside Denver.
Arvada police posted on X that they were responding to reports of a small aircraft crash, later adding that the injured had been taken to a local hospital.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The crash happened sometime before 9:45 a.m. Friday.
Two adults and two juveniles have been transported to local hospitals with injury. pic.twitter.com/Mi3fybM1cN— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 7, 2024
No information about the aircraft's make or model was immediately available.
Arvada is a city of about 120,000 people. It's about 10 miles northwest of Denver.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
This story was originally published by Óscar Contreras at Scripps News Denver.