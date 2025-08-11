3 killed after shooting at Texas Target store

At least three people are dead following a shooting outside a Target store in Austin, Texas, on Monday, authorities say.

The Austin Police Department says a suspect has been detained following the shooting, which was reported Monday afternoon at a Target store in north Austin. Police also confirmed the three deaths.

The suspect stole a car and left the scene, then stole a second vehicle after crashing the first. Police apprehended the suspect in south Austin and took them into custody.

UPDATE: Preliminary information - two deceased victims. A suspect has been detained. The scene is still active, and the investigation is ongoing at this time. https://t.co/jTkLelQij5 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) August 11, 2025

The victims were found fatally shot in the parking lot outside the store, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

The suspect was characterized as a 32-year-old White male. Police said he had "a mental health history."

Police say the scene is still considered active and have warned bystanders to stay away from the area. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.