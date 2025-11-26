2 National Guard members shot in DC, AP reports

Two members of the National Guard were shot Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., according to reporting by the Associated Press. Their immediate condition was unknown.

The shooting occurred near the White House, officials said. They did not confirm or deny whether National Guard members had been shot in the incident.

In a message on social media, police said a shooting had occurred in the area of 17th and I Street in Washington, D.C. They asked those nearby to avoid the area.

Critical Incident: MPD is on the scene of a shooting at 17th and I Street, NW. Please avoid the area. Updates to come. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 26, 2025

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.