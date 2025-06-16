Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and other lawmakers were on lists compiled by Minnesota shooting suspect

Scripps News Group has confirmed the identities of several federal and state lawmakers who were found to be on a list of potential targets assembled by a Minnesota shooting suspect.

Vance Boelter, who is accused of killing a Minnesota state representative and her husband and shooting a state senator and his wife, visited the homes of four elected officials early Saturday morning. Authorities searching his abandoned vehicle found notebooks containing the names of approximately 45 politicians.

Scripps News Group heard from the U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, Tammy Baldwin, who learned that her name was on the alleged shooter's list.

Scripps News Group has also confirmed U.S. Representative Mark Pocan, from the Madison, Wisconsin, area, was on the list. According to Pocan, his name was found in the notebooks recovered from the vehicle.

Pocan has said he "will not back down in the face of terror" and says his schedule remains unchanged in the wake of the shootings.

But Pocan also cautioned that "we as elected officials need to do better to lower the temperature."

Scripps News Group attended a growing memorial outside of the state capitol in Minnesota, where residents have left flowers and messages for victims of the shooting. They, too, have called for more conversations around political extremism, with some drawing comparisons to the No Kings protests that went on nationwide this weekend.

Meanwhile, officials are describing some details from their investigation of the alleged shooter — but questions remain about the content of the recovered notes and lists, and authorities have not yet identified a motive.

Boelter is facing state and federal charges including murder, attempted murder and stalking.

Boelter appeared in both state and federal court on Monday. In federal court, he reportedly told the judge he could not afford an attorney. He will remain in custody without bail pending a hearing next week, according to the Associated Press.

If convicted, he could face life in prison or possibly the death penalty.