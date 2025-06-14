'No Kings' protests against President Trump take place across thousands of US cities

Masses of demonstrators packed into streets, parks and plazas across the U.S. on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump, marching through downtowns and small towns, blaring anti-authoritarian chants mixed with support for protecting democracy and immigrant rights.

Organizers of the "No Kings" demonstrations said millions had marched in hundreds of events. Governors across the U.S. had urged calm and vowed no tolerance for violence, while some mobilized the National Guard ahead of marchers gathering.

Confrontations were isolated. But police in Los Angeles, where protests over federal immigration enforcement raids erupted a week earlier and sparked demonstrations across the country, used tear gas and crowd-control munitions to clear out protesters after the formal event ended.

Huge, boisterous crowds marched, danced, drummed, and chanted shoulder-to-shoulder in New York, Denver, Chicago, Austin and Los Angeles, some behind "no kings" banners. Atlanta's 5,000-capacity event quickly reached its limit, with thousands more gathered outside barriers to hear speakers in front of the state Capitol.

Trump was in Washington for a military parade marking the Army's 250th anniversary that coincides with the president's birthday. About 200 protesters assembled in northwest Washington's Logan Circle and chanted "Trump must go now" before erupting in cheers. A larger-than-life puppet of Trump — a caricature of the president wearing a crown and sitting on a golden toilet — was wheeled through the crowd.

In some places, organizers handed out little American flags while others flew their flags upside down, a sign of distress. Mexican flags, which have become a fixture of the Los Angeles protests against immigration raids, also made an appearance at some demonstrations Saturday.

In Culpeper, Virginia, police said one person was struck by an SUV when a 21-year-old driver intentionally accelerated his SUV into the crowd as protesters were leaving a rally. The driver was charged with reckless driving.

The demonstrations come on the heels of the protests over the federal immigration enforcement raids that began last week and Trump ordering the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, where protesters blocked a freeway and set cars on fire.

"Today, across red states and blue, rural towns and major cities, Americans stood in peaceful unity and made it clear: we don't do kings," the No Kings Coalition said in a statement Saturday afternoon after many events had ended.

Philadelphia

Thousands gathered downtown, where organizers handed out small American flags and people carried protest signs saying "fight oligarchy" and "deport the mini-Mussolinis."

Karen Van Trieste, a 61-year-old nurse who drove up from Maryland, said she grew up in Philadelphia and wanted to be with a large group of people showing her support.

"I just feel like we need to defend our democracy," she said. She is concerned about the Trump administration's layoffs of staff at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the fate of immigrant communities and Trump trying to rule by executive order, she said.

A woman wearing a foam Statue of Liberty crown brought a speaker system and led an anti-Trump sing-along, changing the words "young man" in the song "Y.M.C.A." to "con man."

"I am what the successful American dream looks like," said C.C. Téllez, an immigrant from Bolivia who attended the protest. "I've enjoyed great success here in the United States, and I've also contributed heavily to my community. And if there was space for me, I think there's a way for everybody else to belong here as well."

On the East Coast, famous faces could be seen among protesters in Philadelphia. Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of the famed civil rights leader, said the “No Kings” march was “really is about lifting up community.”

Los Angeles

Thousands gathered in front of City Hall, waving signs and listening to a Native American drum circle before marching through the streets.

As protesters passed National Guard troops or U.S. Marines stationed at various buildings, most interactions were friendly, with demonstrators giving fist bumps or posing for selfies. But others chanted "shame" or "go home" at the troops.

Amid signs reading "They fear us don't back down, California" and "We carry dreams not danger, " one demonstrator carried a 2-foot-tall (60-centimeter) Trump pinata on a stick, with a crown on his head and sombrero hanging off his back. Another hoisted a huge helium-filled orange baby balloon with blond hair styled like Trump's.

A few blocks from City Hall, protesters gathered in front of the downtown federal detention center being guarded by a line of Marines and other law enforcement. It was the first time that the Marines, in combat gear and holding rifles, had appeared at a demonstration since they were deployed to city on Friday with the stated mission of defending federal property.

Peter Varadi, 54, said he voted for Trump last November for "economic reasons." Now, for the first time in his life, he is protesting, waving a Mexican and U.S. combined flag.

"I voted for Donald Trump, and now I regret that, because he's taken this fascism to a new level," Varadi said. "It's Latinos now. Who's next? It's gays. Blacks after that. They're coming for everybody."

Even after the formal event ended, the downtown streets were packed with a jubilant crowd as people danced to salsa music and snacked on hot dogs and ice cream bought from vendors, many of whom are Latino immigrants. But the previously calm demonstration turned confrontational as police on horseback moved into the crowd and struck some people with wood rods and batons as they cleared the street in front of the federal building.

New York City

Marchers in the crowd that stretched for blocks along Fifth Avenue had diverse reasons for coming, including anger over Trump's immigration policies, support for the Palestinian people and outrage over what they said was an erosion of free speech rights.

But there were patriotic symbols, too. Leah Griswold, 32, and Amber Laree, 59, who marched in suffragette white dresses, brought 250 American flags to hand out to people in the crowd.

"Our mothers who came out, fought for our rights, and now we're fighting for future generations as well," Griswold said.

Some protesters held signs denouncing Trump while others banged drums.

"We're here because we're worried about the existential crisis of this country and the planet and our species," said Sean Kryston, 28.

Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz and law enforcement encouraged people not to attend rallies "out of an abundance of caution" following the shootings of the Democratic state lawmakers.

Dozen of events were canceled, but tens of thousands still turned out for demonstrations in Duluth, Rochester and St. Paul, which included a march to the state Capitol. Walz canceled his scheduled appearance at the St. Paul event.

Authorities said the suspect had "No Kings" flyers in his car and writings mentioning the names of the victims as well as other lawmakers and officials, though they could not say if he had any other specific targets.

Seda Heng, 29, of Rochester, said she was heartbroken by the shootings, but still wanted to join the rally there. "These people are trying to do what they can for their communities, for the state, for the nation," Heng told the Minnesota Star-Tribune.

North Carolina

Crowds cheered anti-Trump speakers in Charlotte's First Ward Park before marching, chanting "No kings. No crowns. We will not bow down."

Marchers stretched for blocks, led by a group of people holding a giant Mexican flag and bystanders cheering and clapping along the way.

Jocelyn Abarca, a 21-year-old college student, said the protest was a chance to "speak for what's right" after mass deportations and Trump's deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles.

"If we don't stop it now, it's just going to keep getting worse," she said.

Naomi Mena said she traveled an hour to demonstrate in Charlotte to represent her "friends and family who sadly can't have a voice out in public now" to stay safe.

Texas

A rally at the Texas Capitol in Austin went off as planned despite state police briefly shutting down the building and the surrounding grounds after authorities said they received a "credible threat" to Democratic state lawmakers who were to attend.

Dozens of state troopers swarmed through the grounds about four hours before the event, but the area was later opened and the rally started on time. The building remained closed.

The Department of Public Safety later said one person was taken into custody "in connection with the threats made against state lawmakers" after a traffic stop in La Grange, Texas, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Austin. State police did not detail the threat or immediately identify the person, but said there was no additional active threat.

Mississippi

A demonstration of hundreds of people opened to "War Pigs" by Black Sabbath playing over a sound system on the state Capitol lawn in Jackson.

"A lot of stuff that's going on now is targeting people of color, and to see so many folks out here that aren't black or brown fighting for the same causes that I'm here for, it makes me very emotional," said Tony Cropper, who traveled from Tennessee to attend the protest.

Some people wore tinfoil crowns atop their heads. Others held signs inviting motorists to "Honk if you never text war plans."

Melissa Johnson said she drove an hour-and-a-half to Jackson to protest because "we are losing the thread of democracy in our country."