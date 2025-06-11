Protests spread across the US in response to ICE's immigration crackdowns

Protests against ICE are spreading across the U.S. as the Trump administration intensifies its response to gatherings in Los Angeles.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says the California National Guard and Marines will remain deployed in Los Angeles for about two months to help "maintain the peace" following days of sometimes violent protests against federal immigration crackdowns.

Downtown Los Angeles has been designated an unlawful protest zone following days of unrest in response to raids carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Under the directive of President Donald Trump, some 4,000 National Guard troops, along with 700 Marines, were dispatched to the area to help protect federal buildings and resources.

City officials declared a curfew for an area of downtown Los Angeles of about one square mile starting 8 p.m. Pacific Time Tuesday night until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Those within the curfew zone without an exemption will be subject to arrest.

Exempted individuals include those who live within the curfew area, credentialed members of the media, certain people experiencing homelessness and first responders.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says the curfew is expected to last for several days.

Since the weekend, protests have coalesced in other cities in California and around the country.

California

San Francisco saw violence and arrests mostly on Sunday night. There were about 200 protesters present outside the San Francisco Immigration Court on Tuesday, where several arrests occurred.

In Santa Ana, near Los Angeles, the National Guard screened people who needed to enter the area near the Civic Center for work. Workers were cleaning debris and graffiti from protests on Monday.

Texas

Police arrested 13 people in Austin on Monday after a demonstration turned violent. Demonstrators threw rocks and bottles at police and police used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

A demonstration in Dallas saw some protesters throwing objects. Police dispersed the gathering with pepper spray after it was declared unlawful.

New York

A demonstration near immigration courts in Manhattan on Tuesday resulted in multiple arrests. New York City police did not share the charges involved.

Smaller gatherings took place in Seattle, Washington; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C. Demonstrators shared messages of solidarity with immigrants targeted in Los Angeles and criticized the broad scope of ICE's raids.

More events are expected Saturday, to coincide with a planned military parade through Washington, D.C. in celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. Organizers there are planning a march on the White House.

President Trump responds

President Trump on Tuesday vowed to keep troops in Los Angeles until peace is restored — potentially contradicting Secretary Hegseth's statements about how long the National Guard would remain deployed.

In a speech at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Tuesday, President Trump called protesters in Los Angeles "animals" and "a foreign enemy," promising to repel what he characterized as an invasion.

"We will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy. That’s what they are," President Trump said. "We will liberate Los Angeles and make it free, clean, and safe again."

President Trump indicated Tuesday he was open to the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act, which would give him authority to deploy U.S. military forces domestically to address rebellion, unrest or certain other conditions.