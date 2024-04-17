US to settle with Larry Nassar sex assault victims, reports say

The U.S. government has reportedly come to a settlement agreement for a payout to a group of around 100 of Larry Nassar's sexual assault victims.

According to multiple reports citing those familiar with the settlement, the U.S. Justice Department agreed to pay around $100 million to victims of former national women’s gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, the Wall Street Journal and USA Today reported.

According to the victims, the FBI failed to take seriously multiple reports of Nassar's abuse.

Scripps News has reached out to the Department of Justice about the agreement but did not immediately receive a response.

The agreement between the government and victims had not been finalized by Wednesday afternoon, a source told USA Today.

In a 2021 report, the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General said that it found that "senior officials in the FBI Indianapolis Field Office failed to respond to allegations of sexual abuse of athletes by former USA Gymnastics physician Lawrence Gerard Nassar with the urgency that the allegations required."

If finalized, the latest reported payout agreement was expected to not only resolve remaining legal claims, according to a report — but it was also expected to reportedly bring liability payouts in the wake of the judgment against Nassar to almost $1 billion.

In 2018 Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on multiple criminal sexual abuse charges, Scripps News reported.

