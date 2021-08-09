Vocal anti-vaccine broadcaster, Dr. Fauci critic dies from COVID-19 complications

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) Former Florida talk show host Dick Farrel, known and beloved by fans for his over-the-top right-wing opinions, died from complications from COVID-19.

On Facebook, Farrel advocated against getting the coronavirus vaccine and was skeptical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and his recommendations concerning the coronavirus.

Friends said he changed his point of view after contracting the virus.

"COVID took one of my best friends! RIP Dick Farrel. He is the reason I took the shot. He texted me and told me to 'Get it!' He told me this virus is no joke and he said, "I wish I had gotten it!" said Farrel's close friend Amy Leigh Hair on her Facebook page.

She told WPTV, "I was one of one the people like him who didn't trust the vaccine. I trusted my immune system. I just became more afraid of getting COVID-19 than I was of any possible side effects of the vaccine. I'm glad I got vaccinated."

Those closest to Farrel say his fighting spirit was there until the end.

"...He fought like a tiger. Please don't put off getting attention for this illness. Yes, for some it has minimal effects, but others it is deadly. We will always love Dick Farrel, always appreciate his spirit, and miss him greatly. He was known as the other Rush Limbaugh. With a heavy heart, I can only say this was so unexpected. He will be missed," said his life partner Kit Farley on Facebook.

