The 15 best deals at Walmart’s early Black Friday sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Black Friday is no longer a one-day sales event. Retailers like Lowe’s, Target, and Amazon have already started their discounts or will introduce their sales soon.

With over $9 billion in online sales recorded for Black Friday 2022 and another $11.3 billion spent on Cyber Monday last year, retailers aren’t waiting to release enticing deals for the holiday shopping season. The Christmas creep is in full effect already.

This year, Walmart’s Black Friday Deals will be spread out through November during three separate events, with the final one on Cyber Monday.

Here are the dates to mark down on your holiday shopping calendar to get the best Black Friday deals at Walmart:

Black Friday Event 1: Deals begin online at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and continue in stores on Friday, Nov. 10; Walmart+ early access runs from noon-3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Deals begin online at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and continue in stores on Friday, Nov. 10; Walmart+ early access runs from noon-3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Black Friday Event 2: Deals begin online at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and continue in stores Friday, Nov. 24; Walmart+ early access runs from noon–3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Deals begin online at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and continue in stores Friday, Nov. 24; Walmart+ early access runs from noon–3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Cyber Monday: Walmart will wrap up a month of savings with its Cyber Monday event, which starts online only on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Walmart+ members get early access to all deals, which is a new benefit this year. You can join the Walmart+ membership program for just $49 for a year for a limited time during the holiday season — a savings of 50% off the regular annual price. In addition to the three-hour head start on Black Friday deals, Walmart+ customers can enjoy benefits such as free delivery and shipping, as well as discounts on fuel and streaming services.

The first round of deals includes holiday gift favorites, including TVs, AirPods, home and kitchen needs, toys, clothing, and more. Here are 15 deals scheduled for Nov. 8 that caught our eye.

MORE: The best things to buy in November to save money

$74.99 (was $398) at Walmart

This blockbuster deal on a black Michael Kors designer bag will save you a whopping $323 starting Nov. 8. That is more than 80% off the regular retail price of nearly $400.

The crossbody bag exterior is made with 100% saffiano leather and has five pockets to keep everything you need within easy reach.

$35 (was $59) at Walmart

Save 40% off this Keurig single-serve coffee maker. That is a $24 markdown off the regular retail price of $59.

Get your first cup of coffee hot and ready in just minutes with this single-cup coffee maker in black. The removable water reservoir holds up to 36 ounces for easy brewing of multiple cups without constant refilling.

$35 at Walmart

You will save up to $40 on the Gourmia 7-quart digital air fryer starting Nov. 8. The regular price is unlisted, but a similar model is priced at $74.96, making this about a 53% savings.

This air fryer comes with 12 one-touch cooking preset features to make preparing your family’s healthier food easier than ever. A dehydration feature is also included with this essential kitchen gadget. The basket and crisper tray are both dishwasher-safe for simple cleanup after the meal is done.

$69 at Walmart (was $129)

One of the best deals for Black Friday might be this pair of Apple AirPods for only $69. The popular earbuds are marked down $60 for the first day of Black Friday Deals, saving you 47%.

The AirPods automatically connect to your iPhone or iPad and charge right in the case.

$25 at Walmart (was $49.99)

Get 50% off the Lego Technic Formula E Porsche 99X Electric during Walmart’s Black Friday Deals event. You’ll save $24.99 off the regular $49.99 price.

Lego fans will have something extra to smile about when they unwrap this gift. Not only do they get to build this luxury sports car model, but they can also program the electric motors inside, thanks to the Lego Technic AR app.

$12.97 at Walmart (was $21.97)

Save $9 on this adorable Barbie, her puppy, and a fun kayak starting Nov. 8.

This Barbie set has everything a kid wants to enjoy imaginative play and adventure with this year’s hottest doll! With accessories like a life vest, sunglasses, and a water bottle, Barbie is ready to enjoy the great outdoors.

$35.99 at Walmart (was $70)

Save 49% on Fulton lace-up boots by Portland. The regular retail price is $70, so this deal will save you $34.01.

These Fulton boots for men have long-lasting, slip-resistant rubber wedge outsoles to keep feet comfortable and dry even in the worst weather.

Both the black and brown styles are included in the Black Friday Deal sale.

$15 at Walmart

We love a two-for-one deal! And this pair of slow cookers from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore is just $15!

This set will make its Walmart debut on Nov. 8 as part of the Black Friday Deals event. You’ll get both slow cookers for one low price. Each holds enough food for two people. Or, you can use them to keep sauces and dips warm without burning them.

$15.99 at Walmart (was $125)

You will wow someone special with this beautiful pair of 18-karat white gold plated hoop earrings from Cate & Chloe filled with sparkling crystals.

The earrings will be on sale for only $15.99 on Nov. 8, marked down $109 off the regular $125. That’s an 87% savings!

$17.99 at Walmart (was $59.99)

Bring relief to anyone’s post-workout routine with this deep-tissue massage gun from Sejoy. It’s marked down to only $17.99 for the Black Friday Deals event, so you’ll save $42 (or 70%) on this holiday gift.

This massage gun has 10 intensity levels and four interchangeable attachments to target different muscle groups. The rechargeable battery lasts up to four hours.

$99.99 at Walmart (was $199.99)

You can save significant money on Christmas decor during the holiday shopping season! This 7.5-foot snow-flocked tree would make a beautiful addition to any home.

You’ll get $100 off this Christmas tree, saving you 50% off the regular $200 price tag. Feel free to use that extra money to pick up the lights and ornaments you’ll need for your ideal holiday setup.

$79 at Walmart (was $169)

When you want to liven up the party, you need a high-quality wireless speaker. The Skullcandy barrel-shaped speaker provides a deep bass sound and acts as a portable battery to charge other wireless devices as well.

On Nov. 8, you can pick up this wireless speaker for $79, a 53% discount off the regular $169 price. You’ll save $90 with this deal.

$34 at Walmart (was $80)

This Roku streaming device is marked down $46, saving you 58% starting Nov. 8.

Cut the cable or eliminate your satellite bill with the Roku Ultra LT. Stream favorite channels like Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ while getting 4K/HDR video quality. This package also comes with voice remote capabilities and an HDMI cable.

$198 at Walmart (was $399)

One of the most popular vacuums returns to the must-have Black Friday Deal list!

The Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum is marked down $201 off the regular price of $399; you’ll save about 50% with this deal.

Equipped with Clean Sense IQ, the Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum boosts suction power for floor areas that have more dirt. You can use this vacuum on floors and carpets, and the battery lasts up to 40 minutes per charge.

$98 at Walmart (was $179)

This kit with four 20-volt tools is marked down 45% off the regular price of $179, saving you $81.

The handy package includes a 1/2-inch drill/driver, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, an LED light, two lithium-ion batteries and a fast charger.

All of these deals are sure to go quickly. Set those alarms so you don’t miss the savings!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.