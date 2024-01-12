Watch the new trailer for the Amy Winehouse biopic, ‘Back to Black’

The first trailer for the Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” is here.

The much-anticipated film provides an intimate look into Winehouse’s early days as a hungry singer seeking stardom and her struggles with her family and her husband. The screenplay, which was written by Matt Greenhalgh, documents Winehouse’s struggles with fame and her eventual decline.

Marisa Abela plays Winehouse. The Brighton-born actor is best known for her role as Yasmin on the HBO series “Industry.”

The film is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who also directed “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Nowhere Boy.”

“My connection to Amy began when I left college and was hanging out in the creatively diverse London borough of Camden,” the director told Deadline last year. “I got a job at the legendary Koko Club, and I can still breathe every market stall, vintage shop and street… A few years later Amy wrote her searingly honest songs whilst living in Camden. Like with me, it became part of her DNA. I first saw her perform at a talent show at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho and it was immediately obvious she wasn’t just ’talent’… she was genius.”

The film title is taken from Winehouse’s song and album of the same name. “Back to Black” was the first song that Winehouse wrote for her second album, and it’s about her heartbreak over her on-again-off-again relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil.

Winehouse married Fielder-Civil in 2007, and they divorced in 2009. Jack O’Connell of “Skins” fame will play the role Fielder-Civil, and Juliet Cowan and Eddie Marsan play Winehouse’s parents.

Winehouse was only 27 years old when she died due to alcohol poisoning in 2011.

“I don’t write music to be famous,” Abela says as Winehouse in the trailer. “I write songs because I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t.”

Watch the “Back to Black” trailer below:

“Back to Black” is set for a U.S. release in theaters on May 10.

