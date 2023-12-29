Watch Now
2024 Will Start Off Cold

Seasonal temperatures for the first week of the new year
Colder tonight with clouds
Posted at 4:47 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 17:47:51-05

Low clouds form overnight as we cool off into the mid 20s for Saturday morning.

We'll get some sunshine back out Saturday afternoon as we warm up into the low 40s across most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa for a second day in a row.

A cold front arrives late Saturday, but it won't be bringing any rain or snow.

It will be breezy to start Sunday as colder weather blows in, holding highs back in the upper 20s Sunday afternoon.

The wind should lighten up by fireworks time (7pm) in downtown Omaha, but it will be chilly. We will cool off into the mid 20s for the evening with wind chills in the teens. By midnight, it will be closer to 20 degrees.

It will be a cold start to 2024 with teens likely Monday morning. The afternoon will be a little more comfortable with low 30s and a lot of sunshine.

We push into the upper 30s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, but we cool off into the mid 30s midweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Chilly
Low: 26

SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Nice
High: 40

SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 29

MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cold
High: 32

