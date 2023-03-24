50s Return Heading into the Weekend

With the help of a lot more sunshine today, we warm up closer to average this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s with more clouds moving in late in the day.

The clouds will continue to thicken up overnight, and they could give way to a few sprinkles overnight. It won't be as cold though, we only drop into the mid 30s for Saturday morning.

The clouds will be pretty stubborn Saturday, but we should squeeze a little sunshine through them at times. We may also have to dodge a couple pockets of very light rain, but most of us will be dry. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Overnight and into Sunday morning, we have a better chance for some rain and snow, especially south of Omaha and I-80. There could be a thin area of accumulating snow running from west to east, but it's too early to say exactly what cities south of I-80 could be impacted by that.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs only in the mid 40s.

We stay cool Monday with a lot of clouds and highs in the upper 40s. There could be a few pockets of rain and snow around late in the day, but they won't be for everyone.

Tuesday brings a little more sunshine, but not any extra warmth, with highs in the mid 40s.

We finally warm up into the mid 50s Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Rain will start to be possible Wednesday night, then becomes more likely Thursday.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

A Few Sprinkles

Low: 34

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Light Rain

High: 54

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Snow South Early

High: 45

