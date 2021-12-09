First Measurable Snow Friday

Thursday is looking really nice with the arrival of a one day warm-up. Highs will be in the mid 50s. It comes with a lot of sunshine in the middle part of the day sandwiched between some clouds early and late in the day.

Friday could bring Omaha's first measurable snow of the season. There's still some uncertainty on the details, but here is what we know. The morning commute will be dry. Snow moves in from the north in the afternoon, likely not reaching Omaha until a couple hours before the evening commute. There could also be a few pockets of rain to start. While some snow likely reaches Omaha, it's hard to say how much farther south it will get. Snow will continue into Friday night, but ends overnight.

This puts the best chance for multiple inches of snow north of I-80. Totals will be lower around Omaha and quickly shrink farther south. The snow could be enough to impact the evening commute in the metro. Along with the potential for snowy roads, it will be breezy, helping to reduce visibility for drivers.

We'll have more details on snow totals as confidence grows in the forecast soon... but for now, Omaha likely lands between 0-2 inches. Some spots could near 6 inches in far northeast Nebraska. The latest trends are keeping the snow farther north, which would put most spots on the lower end of current ranges.

We stay breezy and cold Saturday, but at least the sunshine will replace Friday's snow. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Winds shift out of the south in the second half of the weekend, pumping in a stretch of warmer weather. Sunday and Monday will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are really set to warm up. Early indications show the upper 50s and even the mid 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 54

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 32

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Wintry Mix / Snow

Breezy

High: 38

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 41

