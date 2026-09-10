A beautiful day to enjoy some sunshine!

3 Things to Know



Very comfy Thursday!

More storms possible Friday night, this weekend

Near/cooler than average through next week

Forecast

Waking up Thursday morning - boy what a difference those lower 60s make! It might even feel a bit cool for some out there! Thursday looks like a very nice day with sunshine, with highs in the low 80s.

Friday could get pretty warm before another system moves into the region. It may be a bit breezy Friday afternoon with south winds at 15-25 MPH. Temps by the afternoon could get to near 90 degrees, and there may be more thunderstorms Friday evening and Friday night as another cold front moves through the region.

This weekend does have some more rain possible. Some rain may linger around early Saturday, but the rest of the day looks mostly cloudy and mostly dry. For the Husker's game on Saturday evening, plan for some clouds and temps in the 70s. For now, the game should be dry.

After Saturday, it looks like our rainy pattern picks up quite a bit. We could see showers as early as Sunday morning, lasting until the afternoon/evening hours. Expect the low 80s on Sunday and Monday, with even more showers or storms expected Monday as well.

We'll continue with temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s as we head into next week, and there is more rain possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Sunny

Cooler, Near Average

High: 83

Wind: E 5-10

THURSDAY NIGHT

Still Cool!

Clear Skies

Low: 64

Wind: N 5-10

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

Late-Eve Storms

High: 87

Wind: S 15-25

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