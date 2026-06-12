A beautiful weekend up ahead with some spotty storm chances

3 Things to Know
- Great weather on Friday
- Strong storms possible Saturday
- Milder and drier Sunday-Tuesday
Forecast
Friday is looking like a great day for the start of the Men's College World Series! It will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 80s. More importantly, it's going to be a dry day!
Rain is back in the forecast though as early as 5 AM on Saturday morning, and a few of these storms in the morning may reach severe levels with strong winds and pockets of large hail. Rain may be heavy at times, too. Most of the severe weather threat will move off to the south of Omaha by 11 AM or 12 PM, but there will still be a chance at lingering afternoon rain showers. Due to the clouds and rain, temps will only reach the upper 70s.
By Saturday evening, things are starting to dry out and under clear skies, it will be another cool night with Sunday morning temps in the mid to low 50s!
Sunday and Monday are looking like great weather days for Omaha. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs only in the upper 70s on Sunday, and low 80s on Monday.
We'll be back into the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday, and there may be a chance for rain around the middle of the week, too.
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Very nice
High: 85
Wind: W 7-15
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear Skies
Calm
Low: 63
Wind: NW 5-15
SATURDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Storms
High: 79
Wind: N 10-15
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