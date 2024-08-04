A Big Cooldown Comes Early This Week

We start next week with one more scorching day before things cool down. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s, to near triple digits. It will be a breezy day, but we will get a cold front to move through the region, heading into Monday evening. No rain is anticipated with this front.

Cooler air will finally return to Nebraska and Iowa on Tuesday. The wind will be breezy, but out from the north, and highs will only reach the upper 70s with lots of sunshine.

A few clouds will mix in with our sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered rain showers and storms will be possible heading into Wednesday night.

Some spotty rain and storms may linger into Thursday and Friday through the weekend, but we should get plenty of dry time. Temperatures will continue to be on the cool side later in the week, down in the low 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 73

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy & Hot

High: 98

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy & Cooler

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain & Storms Late

High: 84

