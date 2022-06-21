A Break From The Extreme Heat

A weak cold front pushes southeast through the region this morning on this first day of summer. It will provide some relief from the high heat and humidity heading into the middle part of the week.

The coolest cities today will be in northeast Nebraska, where highs will be in the mid 80s. Omaha will top out near 90, but some mid 90s are possible towards northwest Missouri where the cold front arrives late in the day. Areas southeast of Omaha are where we could also see the cold front kick off some stronger spotty storms late in the afternoon and into the early evening.

Wednesday will be a lot more comfortable with even lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine.

Thursday brings a little better chance of some rain and/or storms passing over your city, but the rain won't be for everyone. Highs will be in the upper 80s as the humidity starts to climb higher again.

Friday will be a bit warmer and humid, with low 90s. A few scattered showers are possible Friday night.

A stronger cold front arrives Saturday, kicking off at least some scattered showers and storms. This will hold us back into the mid 80s for the afternoon with falling humidity levels.

Sunday looks very comfortable! There will be low humidity with highs in the upper 70s, which is nearly 10 degrees below average.

We stay comfortable to kick off the next workweek.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Muggy

Isolated Storm Southeast

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 89

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 88

