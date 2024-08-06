A Break From the Summer Heat

Last night's cold front is going to have a BIG impact on our temperatures today! The wind will lighten up and the skies will clear in the first half of the day, making for a really nice afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s... about 20 degrees cooler than the last two days.

There could be a few foggy areas Wednesday morning. Most cities outside of Omaha will dip down into the mid and upper 50s, making for some good open-window weather in August.

It starts to get a little warmer Wednesday, with mid 80s, but that is still a touch below average. We'll also have to dodge a few spotty showers and storms during the day, but there's a better chance for some of that rain to hit your neighborhood at night.

Thanks to another cold front, we drop back down near 80 on Thursday with some spotty storms and clouds still around. Many cities will stay dry all day.

We dip down into the upper 70s again Friday with more sunshine. There will only be a handful of isolated showers to dodge in the region, keeping most of us dry.

The great weather continues Saturday with a lot of sunshine and a high near 80.

Sunday will be in the low 80s with a few more clouds. While most of the day looks dry, there's a better chance for rain late in the day and into Monday.

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy Early

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

Night Storms

High: 84

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 80

