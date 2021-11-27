A Brief Cool Down

After a cold front moved through on Saturday, the cooler air arrives on Sunday. It will be noticeably cooler, with highs dropping into the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies. At least the winds won't be as bad though! Only in between 5-15 mph.

Temperatures pop back up to start the workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny with mid 60s!! Well above average and comfortable for this time of year.

Then, the ups and downs continue. Tuesday will be cooler, in the mid 50s. Then we warm towards the end of the workweek. Wednesday is in the upper 50s to low 60s, followed by low to mid 60s on Thursday and 50s on Friday.

Even with all the warm fronts and cold fronts over the next week, the forecast looks dry.

SATURDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Chilly

Low: 28

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 51

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy & Warmer

High: 65

TUESDAY

AM Clouds/PM Sun

Breezy

High: 55

