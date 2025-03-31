A chance at severe storms late Tuesday evening

It will be a very quiet, but cool Monday evening with clouds on the move in. Evening temperatures will be in the upper 40s, dropping in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday morning.

While Tuesday morning may have a couple of spotty rain showers to begin the day, the afternoon looks mainly dry if you're heading out to vote in Omaha. It will be a mostly cloudy and windy day with highs in the upper 50s.

Early Tuesday evening, a few hit and miss storms will start to pop up well to the west of Omaha. These storms will move east into the night and may not reach Omaha until between 8 and 11pm. The bulk of the storms will be in western Iowa after midnight. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the main concerns being pockets of large hail and damaging wind. Any leftover rain should move out early Wednesday morning.

It will still be breezy Wednesday, but we will get to enjoy some sunshine in the afternoon with low 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with upper 50s. While most of the day looks dry, some pockets of light rain could move in from the west late in the day.

There's a chance for rain Friday, keeping skies mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

There may still be a little bit of rain around for Saturday morning, but by the afternoon things will be drying out. It will also be breezy day with increasing sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s.

We stay breezy Sunday, but it comes with more sunshine and mid 50s for highs.

MONDAY NIGHT

Clouds Return

Isolated Light Rain

Low: 39

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Rain Early

Storms Late

Windy

High: 58

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Early A.M. Rain

Breezy

High: 62

