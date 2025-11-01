A chilly night ahead, but we get warmer next week

It's a cool Saturday with highs in the 40s. Tonight, we are expected to fall to around 31, which would be the first time Omaha drops below freezing this season, and the first time since April 8th. Spots that have avoided a freeze so far this season will likely experience the first one of the season.

Tonight is also the end of Daylight Saving Time. While many clocks will automatically adjust to the time shift, any older clocks will need to be manually adjusted. It's also a good time to replace batteries in appliances like smoke detectors. Sunrise/sunset times will be shifted back an hour, so roughly 7 am sunrise & 5 pm sunsets.

We get a bit warmer thanks to a southerly breeze on Sunday with plenty of sunshine, and highs reach the upper 50s.

We are in the low-60s on Monday, and the upper 60s on Tuesday with more sunshine!

A cold front drops our temperatures about 10 degrees for Wednesday, with a high in the upper 50s.

We return to the mid-60s to end the week before a weekend cold front drops us back into the 50s.

Rain will be scarce over the next several days, with the earliest chance of rain not until next Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 31

SUNDAY

Sunny

Breezy

High: 58

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 68

