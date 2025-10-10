A cloudy start to the weekend, warm and windy Sunday

Clouds will be on the increase this evening. High school football games will kick off around 70 degrees and end in the low 60s. It gets chilly tonight under cloudy skies. We start Saturday morning in the low 50s.

Saturday start out cloudy and there could be a couple pockets of drizzle in northeast Nebraska. Most, if not all, will stay dry. The afternoon brings a mix of sun and clouds, and we cool off a bit, with mid 70s for the afternoon.

Sunday will be a windy day, with gusts up to 35 mph at times. There is a small chance for rain in the morning, followed by afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 80s, which is 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We get a slightly better chance at rain later Sunday evening as a cold front moves through the region, which clears out before the start of Monday.

Next week starts out much cooler. Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Tuesday and there is a chance for rain with highs in the low 60s.

The middle of the week looks a little quieter with only a small chance for rain and partly sunny skies. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 70s, followed by mid 70s by next Friday.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 51

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 75

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Windy

High: 84

