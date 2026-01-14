A cold day is in store for the Omaha area, despite the sunshine

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Windy and colder starting today
- Windy with some snow showers Friday
- Below-average temps this weekend
FORECAST:
A cold front moving through is bringing some flurries to eastern Nebraska, 25-35 mph wind, and colder air. We start Wednesday with increasing sunshine. It will still be breezy during the day, but the wind will begin to settle by the evening. Be ready for conditions to be a lot colder out with highs in the low 30s.
We get a slight warm-up into the low 40s on Thursday under partly sunny skies.
Another cold front will reach Omaha on Friday, bringing another shot of cold air into the region and 35-45 mph winds. We could see a few snow showers on Friday and Friday night, brief reductions in visibility with the wind are possible, and accumulations appear to only be around a dusting at this time.
This weekend will be even colder with some sunshine and gusty winds on Saturday and highs in the 10s. We drop into the single digits by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be a little warmer and closer to normal with highs near 30 degrees.
The weather appears to be more of the same next week. Monday will be in the mid-20s, and Tuesday will have highs in the low to mid-30s. Some rain and snow may be possible by the end of next week.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Colder & Windy
High: 31
Wind: N 25-35
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Low: 18
Wind: NW 5-10
THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 43
Wind: S 15-25
FRIDAY
Cloudy
Windy
Some Snow Showers
High: 34
Wind: NW 25-45
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)