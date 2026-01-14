A cold day is in store for the Omaha area, despite the sunshine

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Windy and colder starting today

Windy with some snow showers Friday

Below-average temps this weekend

FORECAST:

A cold front moving through is bringing some flurries to eastern Nebraska, 25-35 mph wind, and colder air. We start Wednesday with increasing sunshine. It will still be breezy during the day, but the wind will begin to settle by the evening. Be ready for conditions to be a lot colder out with highs in the low 30s.

We get a slight warm-up into the low 40s on Thursday under partly sunny skies.

Another cold front will reach Omaha on Friday, bringing another shot of cold air into the region and 35-45 mph winds. We could see a few snow showers on Friday and Friday night, brief reductions in visibility with the wind are possible, and accumulations appear to only be around a dusting at this time.

This weekend will be even colder with some sunshine and gusty winds on Saturday and highs in the 10s. We drop into the single digits by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a little warmer and closer to normal with highs near 30 degrees.

The weather appears to be more of the same next week. Monday will be in the mid-20s, and Tuesday will have highs in the low to mid-30s. Some rain and snow may be possible by the end of next week.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder & Windy

High: 31

Wind: N 25-35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 18

Wind: NW 5-10

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 43

Wind: S 15-25

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Windy

Some Snow Showers

High: 34

Wind: NW 25-45

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

