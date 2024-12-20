A cold Friday, followed by a gradually warmer weekend

The wind is not as strong as it was yesterday, but has helped usher in some brisk conditions for Friday morning. We start out Friday in the low 10s, with wind chills below zero, from -5 to -10.

The wind will begin to relax during the day Friday, and thanks to some sunshine, highs will reach the mid 20s. Clouds will move back in this evening as a clipper system rolls through Omaha. Snow flurries will be possible this evening and tonight. Snow accumulations are not expected.

Winter officially kicks off Saturday, and we'll feel like it. It will be mostly sunny, and a little warmer, in the mid 30s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will jump, into the upper 40s.

Monday will be partly cloudy, and any rain likely dodges Omaha to the south, mainly in Kansas and Missouri. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

It will be a little cooler, but still above average for Christmas Eve. We'll see lots of sunshine and highs in the low 40s.

Christmas Day will be partly to mostly sunny, starting in the upper 20s, and warming into the upper 40s.

We may have a rain and snow mix for the day after Christmas, but with it being a week out, nothing is definite with that system. We'll be in the 40s next Thursday and Friday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

Less Windy

High: 26

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

Low: 15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 35

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 48

