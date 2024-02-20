A Cold Front Arrives Wednesday Night

The wind will be lighter tonight, and it won't get as cold as recent nights. It looks like Wednesday will start in the low 30s with clouds moving in.

The warm weather continues Wednesday, with more clouds mixed in with the sunshine, especially in the afternoon. It won't be as warm as the near-record highs Tuesday, but we still manage to reach the low to mid 60s.

A weak cold front move through the Heartland Wednesday evening, cooling us off a little bit for the rest of the workweek, but it looks like we stay dry as it moves in.

Thursday will be breezy as the cooler weather blows in, but it only holds us back into the mid 50s, still about 15 degrees above average.

Friday will also be breezy as we warm into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

After our little stretch of "cooler" weather, we spend the weekend warming up even more. Saturday will be in the mid 60s, then we jump into the upper 60s for Sunday.

It's not a guarantee, but we could hit 70 for the first time this year in Omaha on Monday, followed by slight rain chances and a cold front on Tuesday of next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Chilly

Low: 32

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 64

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 55

