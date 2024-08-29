A cold front FINALLY arrives Thursday with our next round of storms

The hot and humid weather continues today, but a cold front arrives later in the day, bringing storms and a cooler stretch of weather.

More clouds will move in this afternoon as we heat up near 90 degrees. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s by the end of the day. A few spots will get cooled off by a couple isolated storms that pop up after lunch, but most of us will have to wait until later in the day for the rain. Storms will move into northeast Nebraska after 2p.m. then move southeast ahead of the cold front. The storms likely get to Omaha, Lincoln, and Denison shortly after the evening commute. The storms will push into far southeast Nebraska, far southwest Iowa, and northwest Missouri closer to 10, but it could take until closer to midnight for the metro to completely dry out. The rain could continue until 2 or 3 a.m. for northwest Missouri, but everyone should be dry by the Friday morning commute.

A couple of the storms could be strong enough to produce some pockets of hail and strong wind, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Friday starts in the mid 60s with a number of clouds, but the sunshine quickly takes over later in the morning. The afternoon looks great with low 80s, low humidity, and a lot of sunshine.

Saturday morning tailgates will be cool as we start the day in the upper 50s. Highs will be in the mid 80s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. While that's a little warmer, the humidity stays pretty low.

Even cooler weather blows in Sunday, holding us back closer to 80 degrees with a lot of sunshine.

The sunny and nice weather continues for Labor Day with upper 70s.

We stay mostly sunny into the middle of next week as we slowly warm up. Tuesday will be in the low 80s followed by mid 80s on Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Early

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 82

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 86

