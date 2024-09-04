A cold front is about to put an end to the warm-up

Our warm-up continues today with a little more humidity and a lot of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s across eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa, but a few spots in southeast Nebraska could get to 90. It won't be as warm northeast of Omaha, where highs will be in the low and mid 80s. It will also be a little breezy at times.

The wind lightens up tonight as we cool off into the mid 60s for Thursday morning. By the morning commute, clouds will be moving in as a few spotty showers start to push into northeast Nebraska.

The hit and miss rain and storms will move southeast through the day ahead of our next cold front, but a majority of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will stay dry. This keeps us mostly cloudy and cooler Thursday afternoon with highs closer to 80.

Behind the cold front, the weather looks very comfortable! Friday will be mostly sunny with mid 70s and low humidity.

For the second time in a week, Omaha will likely dip into the upper 40s Saturday morning. The afternoon looks great with mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.

After a cool start to Sunday, we start to warm up again. Highs will be in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine to finish off the weekend.

Monday will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cool

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 80

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 75

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.