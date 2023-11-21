A Cold Holiday Weekend with Snow Possible

The wind lightens up early tonight and it gets cold under clear skies. While Omaha will dip into the low 20s, some spots will fall into the upper teens.

Wednesday brings a one day warm-up! It will be a little breezy, but it will be mostly sunny with mid 50s, which is a little above average.

We stay breezy for Thanksgiving as we start to get colder. Highs will be in the mid 40s with a lot of sunshine, keeping it dry for any holiday travel.

It gets colder for your Black Friday shopping with a few more clouds. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 30s both in Omaha and in Lincoln for the Nebraska / Iowa game.

We stay in the mid 30s Saturday. Most of the day will be dry, but snow is looking more likely late in the day.

Snow will move slowly in from the west Saturday afternoon, but it may not reach Omaha until the evening or night... followed by western Iowa overnight. The snow won't last long, likely ending early Sunday morning. Right now, any accumulation looks like an inch or less, which could be just enough to slow travel down a bit Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon looks dry with highs near 40.

