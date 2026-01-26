A cold Monday starts week of seasonal temps

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Monday morning wind chills from -20 to -30

Warmer, but seasonally cold this week

Small (20%) chance for light snow Thursday

FORECAST

The negative temperatures this Monday morning gives us a little reminder of the frigid cold and wind chills from last week. However, once we hit the afternoon, sunshine begins to take over. Winds from the SW help those temps bump back into cooler seasonal numbers, around the mid 20s.

This evening, a cold front sweeps across the northern midwest. This causes winds to shift from the NW, keeping the atmosphere drier, and holding Tuesday highs around the mid 20s once again.

The sunshine is short lived as clouds roll back in beginning on Wednesday and Thursday. Some models show some light snowfall in the western portion of the state, though these chances remain low.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs cracking the 30s for the first time in several days.

It will be colder on Thursday with highs in the mid 20s, dropping further to near 20 degrees by Friday.

Heading into the weekend, there is another small chance for some light snow. We should be a little warmer, near 30 on Saturday and near 40 by Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 25

Wind: S 20-35

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

High: 12

Wind: S 20-35

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 26

Wind: NW 5-15

