A Cold Start to a Sunny Week

After a cloudy, cold weekend where we saw our first snowflakes of the season, the sunshine returns Monday.

We will start the new workweek off cold, in the low 20s Monday morning, only reaching the low 40s in the afternoon.

A cold front will move through the region late Monday evening, bringing clouds and a few snow flurries. Winds will become gusty Monday night as we cool in the lower 20s by Tuesday morning.

We stay cold and sunny for Halloween, in the upper 30s, and it will be breezy. By trick-or-treat, we will be falling back into the 20s and 30s with calmer winds.

A warming trend will begin Wednesday, as we warm back to near 50 degrees with sunshine.

Temperatures will rise even higher toward the second half of the workweek, warming in the mid 50s Thursday, and the lower 60s Friday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 43

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 22

TUESDAY (HALLOWEEN)

Mostly Sunny

Chilly and Breezy

High: 37

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer, still below normal

High: 50

