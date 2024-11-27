A cold Thanksgiving ahead, then some snow possible by the weekend

We start our cooling trend for Wednesday as highs only reach the upper 30s. A few snowflakes are possible near the Kansas border, but no impacts are expected in our neighborhoods.

For those traveling, it doesn't look like there will be any major travel issues across Nebraska or Iowa heading into Thanksgiving. If you're flying through Denver, there will likely be some snow at times, which could slow things down there. To our south, Kansas City will likely see just cold rain today. Some of that rain will stretch up towards Chicago late this evening.

Back here in Omaha, Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy and colder. Highs will be in the mid 30s, about 10 degrees below average.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 30 degrees.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with Friday night and Saturday's forecast, but we could be looking at our first light snow of the season. The timing and exact location are still unknown, but by the end of Saturday, there could be an area about 50-75 miles wide with some snow on the ground. For now, it appears the best location to see this light snow would be over southeast Nebraska. It's also possible this misses our area, so we must wait and see how things come together in the next few days. As of now, travel impacts should be minimal for us.

Snow or no snow on Saturday, it will be colder. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday could start in the single digits. Thankfully, the afternoon brings a lot of sunshine, but it only warms us into the upper 20s.

We stay mostly sunny on Monday in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Snow Flurries South

High: 39

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 20

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 35

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 30

