A cold Wednesday with more winter weather possible later this week

Late tonight, there will be a better chance for your neighborhood to see a little snow falling as another round of scattered snow moves through the region. About half of us will see snow overnight, mainly between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday. Even for those that see snow, most of us won't get any accumulation, but a handful of spots that get hit by a heavier pocket of snow could see minor accumulations around half an inch or less. We're dry by the morning commute as we drop into the teens, but watch for slick spots from any overnight snow.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but it will also be breezy and colder. Highs will only be in the mid 20s, putting us about 15 degrees below average.

It stays cold Thursday with mid 20s, a few clouds, and lighter wind.

Friday will be breezy as some slightly warmer weather blows in from the south, getting us into the mid 30s. Along with the warmer weather, rain will also move in from the south. Timing is still uncertain, but the rain could hold off until the evening commute. The exact timing and temperatures will help decide if the rain then switches to freezing rain or snow, which are both possible. This could cause some travel problems late Friday and into early Saturday. Any leftover wintry mix from overnight should end early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a touch warmer with upper 30s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We keep warming up Sunday with mid 40s, but it will be breezy.

The mid 40s will continue Monday with partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow

Low: 16

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 24

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 24

