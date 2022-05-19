Record Heat Thursday

Stronger winds kick in from the south Thursday, helping our mostly sunny skies heat us up into the mid 90s. Omaha could tie its record for the date of 94, set in 1934.

A cold front moves in Thursday night, kicking off some scattered storms, but a lot of cities stay dry. A few of these could develop north of Omaha as early as 7-8 pm, but storms become more likely around 9-10 pm. Most storms exit the region by midnight.

The best chance for seeing a storm will be across the Omaha metro and areas to the north and east. A couple storms could even flare up to severe levels, producing a couple pockets of large hail and some strong winds. An isolated tornado will also be possible northeast of Omaha.

Clouds linger into Friday morning as we cool off into the upper 50s.

We get some sunshine out Friday afternoon, but it will be a lot cooler with highs near 70.

Rain is still looking likely Saturday morning, which could linger into the early afternoon. The rest of the day will be drier, but we only warm into the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

With dry weather and some sunshine Sunday, we warm back into the mid 60s.

Another round of clouds and scattered rain will drop us back to the low to mid 60s Monday.

As we dry out again with more sunshine, we could get back to 70 midweek.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 94

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 57

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 70

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Rain

High: 56

