A comfortable Friday, slightly cooler this weekend

We get another very comfortable evening with mostly clear skies. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s. The wind lightens up tonight, and we cool off into the low 60s for Friday morning in Omaha. A lot of neighborhoods outside of Omaha, especially in western Iowa, will drop into the 50s.

We start to cool off a little Friday, reaching the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine. This will keep a number of cities in western Iowa in the low 80s.

Friday night football games will start in the low 80s and end in the low 70s.

A few more clouds will mix in with our sunshine Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s in Omaha, but Lincoln should be in the mid 80s for your tailgates and Husker parties. You might also notice it getting a little muggy.

Sunday will be in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We stay in the mid 80s Monday with a few clouds. We may have to dodge a few spotty showers, but it looks like most of us will stay dry.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, but a touch warmer, with upper 80s. A few scattered showers could make it into the region, but the rain won't be for everyone.

We'll keep a few hit and miss showers around Wednesday with mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 85

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

More Humidity

High: 83

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Slightly Warmer

High: 86

