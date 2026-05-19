A cool couple of days with dry time!

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Breezy Tuesday

Cooler than average mid-week

Next rain chance comes Thursday/Friday

FORECAST

We're waking up to some low lying clouds and breezy conditions, with morning temps only scraping the upper 40s.

Remember the storms yesterday were paired with a cold front, which has since passed through our area. Temps will take a hit this afternoon, only peaking around the lower 60s. Additionally, breezes this afternoon will all be from the North, ushering in some colder air. On a positive note, we've got more dry time this afternoon!

With the cooler temperatures Tuesday night in the upper 30s to low 40s, the could be a few areas of patchy frost in northeast Nebraska. The Omaha metro will likely NOT see frost.

Some rain will be possible Thursday and Friday, and we could see another 0.25" or more of rainfall.

The upcoming Memorial Day weekend looks sunnier, warmer with temperatures climbing back into the 70s by Saturday and 80s by Sunday. We might even see some mid to upper 80s by that Monday!

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 61

Wind: N 20-25

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear and Dry

Frost Possible Towards North!

Low: 41

Wind: NW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 62

Wind: CALM

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