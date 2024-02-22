A "Cooldown" Begins Today, but we Warm Back Up Into the Weekend

Any morning clouds will thin out on Thursday, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. It will be breezy and slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

The main shot of "colder" air hits Friday, leading to breezy winds and daytime highs in the lower to mid 50s, with sunny skies. This is still well above average for this time of year, when we are supposed to have highs near 40 degrees.

This looks to be a perfect weather weekend around Omaha for February! Saturday will be mostly sunny with mid 60s. Sunday will be a little breezy, but we warm into the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine.

For the first time this year in Omaha, we'll make a run for 70 on Monday along with some extra wind and a mostly sunny sky.

Things look more active towards midweek as a cold front with actual power moves through, dropping temperatures quickly behind it. Tuesday could hit a high of 64 in Omaha, but we wake up on Wednesday to temperatures in the teens!

Along with this cold front, there is a small chance for some rain and snow, but as of now most of this looks to miss Omaha.

Despite the drop in temperatures by the end of the month, February has been super warm. Depending on how warm we get over the next week February 2024 could make a run for the top 5 warmest February's on record!

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 31

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

Breezy

High: 54

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 64

