A cooler Tuesday, but the warmer weather sticks around

The wind lightens up early tonight, and a cold front arrives overnight, but it won't bring us any rain. We drop into the mid 30s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be cooler, but temperatures will still be about 10 degrees above average, in the upper 50s. It will also be mostly sunny.

We quickly start to warm back up Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday looks great with a lot of sunshine and mid 70s!

It starts to get windy Friday as a strong area of low pressure moves into the Heartland. Wind gusts could approach, or exceed 40-50 mph during the day and at night. After a sunny start to the day, the low will start to kick off scattered rain and storms by late afternoon. Assuming we stay dry long enough, highs will be in the low 70s.

Scattered rain will continue overnight, but before the rain ends Saturday morning, the last bit of it could change into snow as colder weather starts to wrap around on the back side of the area of low pressure. Accumulation is unlikely.

It stays windy Saturday, and cold air keeps blowing in. This will hold back temperatures in the mid 40s in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

The wind starts to lighten up Sunday, and we see more sunshine, but it stays colder. We'll be in the upper 40s, which is average for the middle of March.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 35

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 59

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 69

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.