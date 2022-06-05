More Storms and Showers Ahead

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of the Omaha metro area until 8:15PM. Be on the lookout for flooded roadways and low visibility.

Sunday afternoon will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the region. These storms will be moving through during the afternoon, evening, and into the early overnight hours. A few of these storms could be strong to severe, with large hail and damaging winds the main concerns. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are likely in all thunderstorms.

There will be at least some leftover scattered rain and storms around Monday, but not as many as we see over the weekend. We cool off into the mid 70s.

High 70s are back on Tuesday with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Wednesday will likely remain mostly dry, highs will remain in the upper 70s.

Thursday will bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, temperatures hover just below the 80 mark.

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms/Showers

High: 77

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 63

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms/Showers

High: 78

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms/Showers

High: 77

