A couple of cooler and rainy days!

3 Things to Know



Tuesday and Wednesday highs only in 70s

Spotty rain Tuesday, morning storms Wednesday

Warmer again by the weekend

Forecast

It's not too shabby as you're walking out your door this morning! Most of us are dry, with temperatures already in the lower 70s, but not to worry as we won't warm up much more from that!

Highs will only be in the mid-70s for most, though a few neighborhoods south of I-80 could reach the 80s. A cold front will also bring some rain, starting around midday and lasting into the afternoon. Not everyone sees rain, but keep the rain gear handy just in case.

Widespread rain & storms arrive on Wednesday morning and last into the afternoon. Outside of some small hail Wednesday morning, the severe weather risk looks low at this time. However, these storms may produce heavy rain and, in turn, localized flooding. This risk is greatest south of I-80. The rain keeps us cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

The rain is gone by Thursday, and we jump about 10 degrees in the afternoon into the mid-80s.

We continue to warm up into Friday with highs reaching the upper 80s, then the 90s return by the weekend. Dewpoint temps will also continue to rise into the weekend, bringing back the possibility of heat indexes reaching the 100s again.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 76

Wind: NE 5-20

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 62

Wind: N 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 73

Wind: NE 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

Wind: SE 0-5

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