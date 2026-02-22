A couple of very cold nights are ahead for the Omaha area this weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Staying Cold and Breezy Sunday
- Lows near 0 on Monday morning
- Warmer weather returns later next week
FORECAST
Sunshine does return Sunday, but it will be breezy and cooler, with low 20s for highs.
Monday morning starts VERY cold, in the single digits above and below 0, and highs in the mid-20s.
By Tuesday, we start a warm-up again. It will be breezy with temperatures jumping to the upper 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday continue the trend of the 40s. A storm system may bring a quick hit of rain and/or snow to our area Thursday morning, but it's too far away for any specifics.
There's a chance Omaha hits 60 degrees next Friday.
SATURDAY
Partly Sunny
Cold
High: 26
Wind: NW 5-10
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Low: 8
Wind: NW 5-10
SUNDAY
Sunny
Breezy
High: 23
Wind: NW 15-25
