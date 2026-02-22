A couple of very cold nights are ahead for the Omaha area this weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Staying Cold and Breezy Sunday

Lows near 0 on Monday morning

Warmer weather returns later next week

FORECAST

Sunshine does return Sunday, but it will be breezy and cooler, with low 20s for highs.

Monday morning starts VERY cold, in the single digits above and below 0, and highs in the mid-20s.

By Tuesday, we start a warm-up again. It will be breezy with temperatures jumping to the upper 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday continue the trend of the 40s. A storm system may bring a quick hit of rain and/or snow to our area Thursday morning, but it's too far away for any specifics.

There's a chance Omaha hits 60 degrees next Friday.

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Cold

High: 26

Wind: NW 5-10

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 8

Wind: NW 5-10

SUNDAY

Sunny

Breezy

High: 23

Wind: NW 15-25

