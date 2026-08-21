A drier and warm weekend ahead for the Omaha area

3 Things to Know
- Drier and warm weekend
- Unsettled weather pattern continues
- Summertime temperatures
Forecast
This weekend looks great on Saturday! We'll see lots of sunshine with temps in the mid-80s.
Clouds will return Sunday, and there may be a few rain showers around, mainly west of Omaha. More storms appear possible Sunday night as they push east, and last into Monday afternoon.
Looking towards next week, it looks like we'll see some more spotty rain chances. Temps will remain right around that average high, expect the mid 80s.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Scattered Storms SW
Low: 66
Wind: N 0-5
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Dry
High: 86
Wind: N 0-5
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Scattered Rain West
High: 80
Wind: SE 5-10
MONDAY
Partly Sunny
Morning Storms
High: 84
Wind: SE 5-15
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