A drier and warm weekend ahead for the Omaha area

3 Things to Know



Drier and warm weekend

Unsettled weather pattern continues

Summertime temperatures

Forecast

This weekend looks great on Saturday! We'll see lots of sunshine with temps in the mid-80s.

Clouds will return Sunday, and there may be a few rain showers around, mainly west of Omaha. More storms appear possible Sunday night as they push east, and last into Monday afternoon.

Looking towards next week, it looks like we'll see some more spotty rain chances. Temps will remain right around that average high, expect the mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms SW

Low: 66

Wind: N 0-5

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mostly Dry

High: 86

Wind: N 0-5

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Scattered Rain West

High: 80

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Morning Storms

High: 84

Wind: SE 5-15

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