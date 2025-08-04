A few rain chances Tuesday & Wednesday before things warm back up

Any rain from earlier in the day will continue to move east this evening, leaving skies mostly clear overnight. We will cool off into the mid 60s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a little more heat and a little more humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s. By late afternoon, spotty showers and storms will start to move into eastern Nebraska from the west. Scattered storms will likely hit more neighborhoods heading into Tuesday night, which may now last into Wednesday morning.

We've increase rain chances for Wednesday, mainly for the morning. But, a few spotty storm may linger into the afternoon. It will be a breezy and humid day with upper 80s.

A few more scattered showers and storms will become possible Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. This is as a warm front moves through the region. Clouds and any lingering rain should clear up pretty quickly Thursday morning, and we quickly heat back up into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with mid 90s across eastern Nebraska and low 90s across western Iowa.

Showers and storms become more likely on Saturday as our next cold front arrives. Depending on the exact timing of things, we could still make it into the upper 80s to low 90s. As for now, the best time to see rain reach Omaha would be in the send half of the day.

After some rain and storms Saturday night, we start to dry out Sunday. It will be cooler, in the mid 80s with a little more sunshine.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Nice

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered P.M. Storms

High: 84

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

Breezy

High: 87

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

