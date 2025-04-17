NEW: A Tornado Watch is in effect for east Nebraska and west Iowa until 12 am

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until midnight. While the predominant risk from any storm is very large hail, one or two tornadoes are possible too. See below for details.

KMTV Tornado Watch for the counties in dark red until midnight, April 18.

The cold front will fire off a few spotty storms as early as 5 p.m. in northeast Nebraska. The hit-and-miss storms will then push southeast ahead of the cold front. While a lot of neighborhoods get completely missed by the storms, the storms could easily reach severe levels. Our biggest concern will be extra-large hail of 1-3 inches in the strongest storms. A couple areas of damaging wind and a brief tornado or two can't be ruled out. The storms should be out of our area by midnight.

Behind the cold front, it will be cooler Friday. We start the day in the upper 40s, but we only warm into the middle 50s in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy as the cooler weather blows in.

Saturday will be near 60 with a mix of sun and clouds.

Scattered rain will be around throughout most of Easter, so have backup indoor plans for any of your holiday celebrations. This will keep us in the middle 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 70. A few spotty showers will try to reach us Monday night, but it looks like most of us will be dry.

Tuesday will be in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds, and we stay in the 70s Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Some Severe Storms Early

Low: 47

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 56

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 60

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 56

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

