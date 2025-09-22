A few strong storms possible late Monday

We continue to warm up today with highs in the mid 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Fall officially begins this afternoon, and just in time, a cold front arrives later in the day. Ahead of the cold front, a couple spotty showers and storms could start to pop up by late this afternoon, but most of our neighborhoods will still be dry for the evening commute. As the cold front arrives early tonight, hit and miss storms will become more likely. A couple of these could reach severe levels with large hail and damaging wind being the main concerns. While a tornado is possible, it is not likely.

The storms will weaken overnight, ending the severe storm threat, but rain becomes more likely into the Tuesday morning commute as we cool off into the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue at times Tuesday afternoon, especially along and south of I-80. The cooler air blowing in behind the cold front and the clouds will help to keep highs in the upper 60s and low 70s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Wednesday will likely be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be comfortable with lower humidity and highs in the mid 70s.

It will be mostly sunny with upper 70s on Thursday, kicking off a stretch of sunny and dry weather.

We could get back to 80 in Omaha on Friday with a lot of sunshine.

The low 80s continue Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty P.M. Storms

High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 73

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Likely Dry

High: 76

