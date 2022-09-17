A Few Strong Storms Tonight

A few stronger storms are possible through the rest of the evening. The highest chance for these will be over southeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa, near and east of the Omaha metro. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main hazards. These will wind down close to midnight.

Sunday looks much calmer with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with the potential to bring some real heat. Monday will be in the low 90s, followed by mid 90s Tuesday... which will be near-record heat.

Our next cold front arrives Wednesday. Its exact timing will determine our high, but we could make it into the low 80s with a small chance for rain.

Fall officially arrives Thursday, and it will feel like it! Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Our cooler stretch of weather is here to stay late next week.

